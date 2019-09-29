Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Daughter Isla Gets Closer to Late Granddad Dale Sr. With ‘Throwback’ Outfit

If Instagram is to be believed, Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s daughter is proving to be the most fashionable member of the family. She may not be old enough to pick out her own outfits, but Isla Earnhardt is impressing fashion critics on social media with each photo posted by her parents.

Isla further proved this on Sunday morning when Earnhardt posted a photo of her in a pair of throwback Dale Earnhardt Sr. overalls. This piece of clothing had black and white checkers running down the legs, a big number three on the front, and a NASCAR patch on the chest. Considering the family history, it could be expected that the current NBC Sports analyst was responsible for the outfit, but he made a point to explain that his wife, Amy, was the one making the clothing decisions.

“Throwback #Earnhardt overalls. Where do you find this stuff [Amy Earnhardt],” Earnhardt wrote in the caption.

Known as “The Intimidator” for his aggressive style, the late Earnhardt was the first man in NASCAR history to top $30 million career earnings. In 1979, he took home Rookie of the Year honors, as well as more than $200,000 during the season. Earnhardt was a proven winner throughout his career, as evidenced by the record-tying seven NASCAR championships.

Earnhardt’s career – and life – came to an end in 2001. He crashed during the final lap of the Daytona 500. Earnhardt was trying to protect the two drivers in the lead, Dale Jr. and teammate Michael Waltrip, but his car was hit from behind and sent flying into a wall. He died upon impact.

This isn’t the first time that Isla has paid tribute to past racers through her clothing. Earnhardt also recently posted a photo that showed her wearing a T-shirt in honor of Bobby Allison. In this instance, the shirt was “throwing it back to 1976.”

Allison was a man known as one of the 50 greatest racers in NASCAR, and this clothing choice makes it appear that Earnhardt wants his daughter to be well aware of that fact.

With two recent outfits paying tribute to historical names in NASCAR, it’s now time to wonder which racer will be featured in the future? Will Isla be shown on Instagram wearing a Richard Petty hooded sweatshirt or a Jeff Gordon poncho? The answer is unknown, but the possibilities are endless.