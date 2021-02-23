Dale Earnhardt's Grandson Jeffrey Is Carrying on Family Legacy

✖

When NASCAR fans tuned into the Super Start Batteries 188 on Saturday, they saw a familiar last name, Earnhardt, on the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver was Jeffrey Earnhardt, a fourth-generation race car driver. He is the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the son of Kerry Earnhardt. He is also the grandson of Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt.

According to NBC Sports, Jeffrey has spent several years in stock car racing. He has made 104 career starts in the Xfinity Series, achieving a career-best finish of third place in a May 2019 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was a member of Joe Gibbs Racing at the time and alternated with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Riley Herbst. Jeffrey has also made 76 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including 34 races in the 2017 season for owner Joe Falk.

Not the night we wanted but a good reason @DAYTONA needs some @ForeverLawn turf down. We would have a lot more happy noses and a lot less sad ones like ours. Thanks everyone on the @JDMotorsports01 team for hard work to keep us out there. #nascar #turf #blackandgreengrassmachine pic.twitter.com/LYm59QM3tu — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) February 21, 2021

Jeffrey currently races for JD Motorsports full-time in the Xfinity Series while working with crew chief Kase Kallenbach. He competed for the team on a part-time basis in 2020, finishing top-15 five times. JD Motorsports announced in December that he was joining the team on a full-time basis in 2021 and teased upcoming sponsor opportunities.

"We got a late start [on 2020] and the plan was to run six to twelve races, but something good was happening, and by Bristol, you could sense the momentum we were having," Jeffrey said in a team release. "We came home in 15th in our third race [at Bristol] and that’s an accomplishment when just a few weeks earlier, we had no plans to work together. We had great partners join us and the season had some real bright spots to build on."

Jeffrey has competed for several different teams during his nine-year Xfinity Series career. He has represented Joe Gibbs Racing, JD Motorsports, Go Green Racing, Rick Ware Racing, and JR Motorsports. He has similarly represented various teams in the Cup Series, including Gaunt Brothers Racing, Go Fas Racing, Circle Sport, and StarCom Racing.

Despite bouncing around various organizations, Jeffrey is now competing for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs for one team and is adding sponsors to help him achieve this goal. He landed Redneck Riviera Whiskey as an associate sponsor in mid-February after adding ForeverLawn as a primary. Two days after the Super Start Batteries 188, Jeffrey added another partner in KSDT CPA. The accounting firm will be a primary sponsor for the No. 0 Chevrolet for multiple races.