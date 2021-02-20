NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Pokes Fun at Joey Logano After Xfinity Series Wreck

✖

Late Sunday night, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski sparked a massive wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that destroyed several cars and gave Michael McDowell his first career victory. Days later, fellow NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace referenced that incident with a tweet directed at Logano. He poked fun at the Team Penske driver after seeing an Xfinity Series wreck.

The incident occurred during the Super Start Batteries 188, which is available online with a free trial. Austin Cindric was behind AJ Allmendinger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang, the same number and manufacturer associated with Logano. The two men went through the final chicane with Cindric's nose right against Allmendinger's bumper. The No. 22 fought for position on the inside, but he spun his fellow driver after Allmendinger eased down and tried to block him.

Here's a look at what happened between AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric coming to the Stage 1 finish. pic.twitter.com/MrZpuwbsoB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2021

"Crazy... What’s real crazy is it’s usually the 22 blocking at Daytona ... [laughing emoji] Chill chill just kidding Logano fans," Wallace tweeted on Saturday evening. Like many people, he was tuned in to watch the Xfinity Series race and some of the up-and-coming drivers. Though Wallace couldn't resist having some fun at Logano's expense.

Logano was heading toward another Daytona 500 win on the final lap of Sunday's race when his crash occurred. He had taken the white flag and only needed to complete one more trip around Daytona International Speedway. However, Michael McDowell pushed Keselowski at the start of a run. The No. 2 Ford Mustang hit the back of his teammate's No. 22 Ford Mustang and sparked the massive wreck that also involved Wallace's No. 23 Toyota Camry.

Interestingly enough, Logano actually discussed the wreck during FS1's coverage of the Super Start Batteries 188. He provided an analysis of the moments leading up to the crash and then mentioned his own incident that occurred in the Daytona 500. Logano was asked for his evaluation, and he responded by saying "I just went through all this."

Logano also had to revisit the fiery crash during his media availability on Friday. He revealed that he hadn't talked to his teammate, Keselowski, just yet. Though he had plans to do so before Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 253. Logano explained that he and Keselowski would continue working together and that they would move forward since they are not children.

"So that’s kind of the situation here, where I will be forced, and he will be forced to work with me. We’re still teammates," Logano told media members. "We will have to figure this out. We may not have to agree on everything, but we at least have to find a way to move forward. And that is going to be the approach for me to do because going back to the 400 men and women that work at Team Penske, we owe it to them to figure this out. And we will fix it."

Wallace, Logano, and Keselowski will join the other Cup Series drivers at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday and attempt to finish an entire race. The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 takes place on the Daytona Road Course at 3 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage for the race.