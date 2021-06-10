Dak Prescott Makes History by Signing 'Ground-Breaking' Contract

✖

Dak Prescott has signed a big contract ahead of the 2021 season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is leaving Adidas and signing a five-year deal with the Jordan Brand. Prescott becomes the only Jordan Brand QB on the roster, but he's also the highest-paid NFL player to sign with the company.

Schefter said the deal was negotiated by his marketing agent Peter Miller of JABEZ Marketing Group and the Jordan Brand team. All parties feel the "ground-breaking deal creates a perfect marketing storm around the standout QB, the Cowboys and the Jordan Brand." This is one of the many deals Prescott has racked up as he is a spokesperson for Pepsi, Sleep Number, Dannon Yogurt, Campbell's Soup and Beats By Dre among others. The contract also comes as Prescott recovers from an ankle injury that kept him out for the majority of the 2020 season. He's been on the field for OTAs and minicamp and is ready to move forward.

"I've buried the injury, honestly," Prescott said on the Cowboys' official website. "From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I've buried it. I've buried it mentally. Put it on the tombstone." Without Prescott in the lineup last year, the Cowboys struggled to find any consistency at quarterback, which led to them finishing the year with a 6-10 record.

"There are no limits to what the mind can do," Prescott said. "There are a lot of injuries that have more of a mental weight than they actually do a physical weight. If you can learn to get that off of you, just by trusting yourself, believing in what you can do, and trusting the doctors and people around you, you can do pretty much anything that you want coming back from the majority of the injuries this game gives us."

Prescott has put together a strong start to his NFL career. After being drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott had a monster rookie season, throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had his best season statistically in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 99.6 rating. Prescott has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and recently signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension.