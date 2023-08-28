Dak Prescott Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Trading for Quarterback Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys made a big trade last weekend they acquired quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. And while Dak Prescott's job is not in danger, the quarterback situation does get a little interesting after the 2024 season. Prescott spoke to reporters about the trade and said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not inform him they were trading for Lance before the deal was done. The 30-year-old quarterback also shared his thoughts on the team getting ready to release quarterback Will Grier due to the addition of Lance.

"I can't say that I necessarily expected [a heads-up], no," Prescott said, per ESPN. "I understand though that that's business. I understand that they're probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly, right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day."

Prescott was then asked if he was surprised to see the Cowboys trade for Lance. "You've been in this league eight years, been on this team," Prescott said. "It's hard to say that I was surprised, to be honest with you." Prescott is signed through the 2024 season. Lance is also signed through 2024, but the Cowboys could pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he could be with the team for three seasons if he does well. Lance was selected by the 49ers at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has played in just eight games in two seasons. He asked for a trade after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told him that he would be the No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy.

Prescott also talked about how he and Lance crossed paths during a marketing event in 2021 before Lance was drafted by the 49ers. "I mean obviously understand it's a business," Prescott said. "That's a first-round talent and you're always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office, so we're going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully, he just makes us better. We're going to continue to get back at it and know that we've got one goal as a team."