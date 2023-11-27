Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expecting First Child

Dak Prescott is about to become a father. On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his girlfriend, Sarah Jame Ramos, announced they are expecting their first child together In an Instagram post, Ramos revealed that she and Prescott are having a baby girl but did not reveal the due date.

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth," Ramos wrote. "Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you [Prescott]."After Prescott saw the post, he left a comment sharing his excitement for the new journey.

"How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained!" he said to Ramos, per PEOPLE. "God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him daily! I love you, and y'all can always count on me. Let's do this Mama." Prescott and Ramos went public with their relationship earlier this month when Ramos shared a photo of the two celebrating her 30th birthday.

"Entering a new decade with so much gratitude," Ramos wrote in an Instagram post. "Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home. I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet."

The announcement came a couple of days after the Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders in a Thanksgiving day battle 45-10. In the game, Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, leading to a 142.1 passer rating. So far this season, Prescott has completed 70 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,935 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions with a passer rating of 107.4.

As well as Prescott and the Cowboys have been playing, the next few weeks will be challenging as they will take on the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. "We've gotta continue what we've been doing these last few games and just build off of that," Prescott said, per the Cowboys' official website. "As I've talked about, just trying to get better and show the best versions of ourselves week in and week out. That's what it's about. Two more home games coming, that obviously helps. We've gotta take care of business as we've done at home. Protect this stadium and just continue to build."