Former NFL Pro Bowler Blasts Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for Blowout Loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a game to forget on Sunday night, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions in the team's 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. And when the game came to an end, a former Pro Bowl safety called out Prescott for his performance. Donte Whitner, who works for NBC Sports Bay Area, did not hold back his thoughts on Prescott when asked about his take on the game.

"Dak Prescott sucks. Period," Whitner said, per CBS Sports. "They [Cowboys] talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top-tier quarterback, franchise guy, I don't see it. I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks. A lot of quick throws, cutting half of the field off and giving him easy throws. Other than that he's not a quarterback that can drop back and really take advantage of a defense and carve it up and today we've seen it."

This led to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill supporting Prescott, saying, "What's up with these old heads," on social media. Whitner replied that Hill would eventually be in his position one day while not backing down from his comments towards Prescott. He then told Hill that he was fast but "lucky" and would have beaten him on the field if he was still playing.

Prescott spoke to reporters after the game and said the loss was surprising. "Didn't see it coming," he said, per ESPN. "Put everything into it and got punched in the mouth. Called it a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation and felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect."

Whitner, 38, played in the NFL from 2006 to 2016 and spent three seasons with the 49ers (2011 to 2013). He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and also played for the Cleveland Browns and the now-Washington Commanders. Whitner was named to the Pro Bowl three times and his best season was in 2014 when he recorded 106 tackles, one interception and four passes defended as a member of the Browns.