Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Massive Leg Tattoo With Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Tributes

Dak Prescott has a new tattoo for the 2023 NFL season. According to TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback contacted tattoo artist Andres Ortega from Onder Ink in Arizona to get a new tattoo for his leg. And when it was all said and done, Prescott's leg was decorated with a massive tattoo that includes people and places he admires.

The tattoo includes a picture of a moose which is a nod to his brother Jace, who died by suicide in 2020. There is also a photo of a Pegasus which honors Prescott's month Peggy, who died in 2013. Prescott also pays tribute to a few sports legends with the tattoo as there's a Black Mamba for Kobe Bryant, a Jumpman logo for Michael Jordan and a photo of Muhammad Ali. The tattoo also includes the city of Dallas and Daffy Duck doing Prescott's signature touchdown celebration. Ortega told TMZ Sports that it took 10 hours to complete.

Prescott's new tattoo comes shortly after the Cowboys made big roster moves. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is no longer on the team as he was cut by the Cowboys last week. This was a tough loss for Prescott as both players came into the league together and helped the Cowboys win a lot of games.

"It's tough. A brother," Prescott said of Elliott at a charity event. "Playing the game with a brother. To be able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men … with this organization. Really can't imagine taking the field without him. I don't know if it's completely hit me yet. Obviously, I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is. It's more important for me to be able to support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way and love that guy, proud of him."

Prescott, 29, was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his career, Prescott was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl twice. In 97 games, Prescott has thrown for 24,943 yards with 166 touchdowns and 65 interceptions with a 97.8 passer rating.