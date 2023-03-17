Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Emotional Over Ezekiel Elliot Getting Cut From Team

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and Dak Prescott is not happy. While appearing at a charity event, the Cowboys quarterback spoke to reporters about the team releasing one of the top running backs in the NFL who is also a draft classmate.

"It's tough. A brother," Prescott said of Elliott at a charity event Thursday, per NFL.com. "Playing the game with a brother. To be able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men … with this organization. Really can't imagine taking the field without him. I don't know if it's completely hit me yet. Obviously, I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is. It's more important for me to be able to support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way and love that guy, proud of him."

Elliott, 27, was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft while Prescott was taken in the fourth round. Both players played a big role in the team's success in 2016 when they finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and win the NFC East title. Elliott and Prescott were named to the Pro Bowl that year and have been anchors for the Cowboys' offense for the next few years.

But the reason the Cowboys are cutting Elliott is the Cowboys save over $10 million of salary cap space. Additionally, running back Tony Pollard has emerged as a featured back, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on just 193 carries in 2022. Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries last season.

"Zeke's a guy that man, he played this game — did everything about this game — the right way," Prescott said. "Had fun; did that. But when it was time to lock in, when it was time to focus and to give everything that you had, and to show your teammates and show the younger guys what really mattered and how to get things done, Zeke was a guy to follow. Just of how to be a pro and how to be a pro with a smile on your face. And enjoying this game and enjoying life."