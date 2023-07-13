Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Explains Why He's Feeling 'Sense of Urgency'

Dak Prescott has won a lot of games for the Dallas Cowboys in his career. But the star quarterback knows he needs to do more in 2023. Last weekend, Prescott spoke to reporters during his annual football camp at the Ford Center inside the Cowboys facility and said the stakes only get higher as his career continues.

"One thousand percent," Prescott said, per the team's official website. "Just understanding injuries and what I've been [through] throughout my career and understanding that you don't have forever to play this game. I'm blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency."

The Cowboys finished the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons with a 12-5 record. But the team came up short in the playoffs, losing to the 49ers in the wild card round of the playoffs in 2021 and falling short against the 49ers again in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. On top of that, the Cowboys haven't reached the Super Bowl since winning all in 1995, and with the team having five Super Bowl wins in their history, they are hungry for more.

At the end of July, Prescott will turn 30 and is taking it in stride. "I've always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn't necessarily bother me," Prescott said. "Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It's fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what's cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn't matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid."

Prescott was selected in the fourth round by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. He took over as the starting QB that season after Tony Romo went down with an injury and never look back. In his seven seasons, Prescott has been named Offensive Rookie of the Year, reached the Pro Bowl twice and led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times. His 104.9 passer rating in 2016 is the highest by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.