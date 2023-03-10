Dallas Cowboys Make Big Contract Decision on Quarterback Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys just made a contract move on quarterback Dak Prescott before the official start of the 2023 NFL year. The team announced on Friday that they have restructured the contracts of Prescott and offensive lineman Zack Martin which will save the team nearly $30 million of salary cap space. Reworking Prescott's contract will save the Cowboys about $22 million, and the team is doing this by reworking his salary and dividing it up into a pro-rated bonus that will spread out over the next four years.

Prescott was scheduled to count over $49 million on next year's salary cap with a $31 million base salary. The reworked deal means Presoctt's base salary will be $2 million in 2023. Prescott is in the third year of his four-year, $160 million contract. His cap figure for 2023 is $27 million, and it will rise to $59 million in 2024.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones talked about Prescott while attending the NFL Scouting Combine and said he is looking to give Prescott a new contract. "We've got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak," Jones said, per ESPN. That may not sit well with Cowboys fans as Prescott underperformed in the playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship game since winning the Super Bowl during the 1995 season, but Jones believes Prescott can lead the Cowboys to a championship.

"I've got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak," Jones said. "Because we know him. We know what he's about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn't won some key playoff games, he's everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he's won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump."

Prescott, 29, was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 after throwing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. Prescott has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl twice and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year this past season.