MMA Fighter Trevon Lawson Dies by Suicide

Mixed martial artists fighter Trevon Lawson took his own life, his family said Monday. Lawson was found dead in his car near a hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois on May 1, two weeks after he was last seen. His family confirmed the Aurora resident died by suicide. Lawson was 26.

"We are appreciative of the support from our extended communities," Lawson's family said in a statement to Patch. They went on to thank the Aurora and Schaumburg police departments for supporting them during their search for Lawson. "We would also like to thank members of the Chicago-area media who immediately broadcast the news about our missing person and stayed the course with us," they said.

Lawson was a star MMA fighter in Illinois and was ranked tenth in the state among 155-pound weight division fighters. He fought under the stage name "The Last Shinobi." His family said he struggled with depression. "Finally, and of greatest note, thank you to our community (family and friends) who responded to our call for help by personally searching for our champ, ultimately leading to his location, and the start of this difficult but needed journey of healing and closure," his family said.

Lawson was last seen on April 16 in Schaumburg, his family said late last month. He was driving a tan or gold 2003 Nissan Altima and did not go to work on April 17. Police found his body on May 1 at 7:15 p.m. in his car, near a Schaumburg hotel. Authorities ruled out foul play and said his death was a suicide, reports WGN9.

Lawson's friends took to his Instagram page to offer condolences to his family. "Damn king rest up brother I hope ur not stressing anymore," one person wrote on his final post. "I am going to miss you," another wrote. "S— crazy. Many blessings & much respect, God is with you fam," another commented.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.