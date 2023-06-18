Cyclist Gino Mäder Dead at 26 Following Crash During Tour de Suisse

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader is dead after a horrifying crash during the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse. According to CNN, Mader's Bahrain Victorious team confirmed the sad news on Friday.

Mader crashed at high speed with American Magnus Sheffield during the race's descent in the Albula Pass toward La Punt and the end of the stage. He would fall into a nearby ravine and was discovered motionless in the water by those at the scene. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via air ambulance but later passed at the facility.

The Tour de Suisse peloton consoling Gino Mader's mother after riding in his honour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F9z6fQuUyQ — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 17, 2023

"On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained," Bahrain Victorious' statement read. "Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Mader had been part of the BV team since 2021, winning stages of Giro d'Italia and the Tour de Suisse. "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder," Milan Erzen, BV's managing director said. "His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

Simon Pellaud honours his late compatriot Gino Mader by attacking on the Kolovrat climb ❤️🇨🇭



He doesn't last long, but with tears in his eyes he pays tribute to Gino 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/67wvYivcBj — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 17, 2023

"Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," the statement continued.

Magnus Sheffield also suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but he ended up being lucky. According to CNN, Sheffield was "found responsive with bruises and a concussion."