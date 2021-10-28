Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting Second Set of Twins With Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family is getting bigger. On Thursday, the soccer superstar announced on his Instagram page that he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. Ronaldo posted a photo of him and Rodriguez lying in bed while holding ultrasound photos. He also included a photo of him hanging out with his four children, 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 3-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” Ronaldo wrote. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.” This big news comes just two months after Ronaldo, 36, rejoined Manchester United. He originally was with the team from 2003-2009 and scored 84 goals during that time. He then played for Real Madrid from 2009-2018 before joining Juventus.

“Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. The ‘tifosi bianconeri’ always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.”

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” the organization said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.”

So far this season, Ronaldo has scored three goals in six appearances in the Premier League. In his first run with Manchester United, Ronaldo helped the club win the Premier League three times as well as the UEFA Championships League in 2007-08. Due to his success on the pitch and endorsements, Ronaldo is the first soccer player to earn $1 billion in his career.