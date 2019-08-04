Cris Cyborg Insists She Wasn’t ‘Fired’ by UFC, Says Her Contract Was Up

The UFC world has been buzzing after Dana White released Cris Cyborg from her contract with the organization. This came after Cyborg released a doctored video of the UFC head honcho confronting her backstage during UFC 240 at the end of July.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in the video. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

Cyborg apologized for posting the video and got a thank from White on Twitter, much to the chagrin of her fans. She also got some criticism on her own, with people calling her out for getting fired from the organization. Only she is now claiming she wasn’t fired.

“You don’t get fired when you’ve already completed your contract,” Cyborg wrote in a response on Twitter.

This seems to be supported by White’s initial comments that led to her being dropped.

“I’m going to release her from her contract and I will not match any offers[she receives],” White said. “She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other promotions and fight these easy fights she wants to. Done. Done deal. I will literally, today, have my lawyer draft a letter to [Justino’s team saying] that she is free and clear.”

In the end, it seems that Cyborg’s time with UFC has come to an end unless there is some sort of deal made before the next major event. The reactions on social media covered the shock and feel from UFC fans.

“Your production team got you fired,” one person pointed out.

“Damn son that’s a easy mistake to make. Bit harsh the outcome but hopefully he’ll see the error in his judgement,” another tweeted.

“Cris you should have never let other people take over your account. I knew right away when I seen you posting all those odd questions you hired a social media marketing team,” another fan tweeted. “I just hope it’s not too late to make nice with the UFC? Dana seemed pretty adamant about letting you go.”

For now, Cyborg is free to roam where she pleases. But business is business, so you can’t feel that bad blood could stop what could be an amazing showdown with Amanda Nunes in the future.