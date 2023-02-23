Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Debuts Massive Tattoo That Takes up His Entire Back, Features Kobe Bryant

CeeDee Lamb will have a new look for the 2023 season. TMZ Sports obtained photos of the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver showing off his massive back tattoo that features an image of Kobe Bryant. Lamb went to tattoo artist Andres Ortega at Onder Ink in Arizona this week to get the work done.

TMZ Sports says that Lamb wanted things that symbolized the fight and will it took to make it to the NFL. Ortega and his four artists worked on the piece and at some points worked on Lamb's back simultaneously. The tattoo includes Bryant, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, chewing on his jersey accompanied by a black mamba with his tongue out. It also includes an image of a jaguar and a Spartan warrior. Lamb's lower back shows an I-45 sign that represents the highway that runs through Dallas. There is also a crown, a crucifix and the words "My Story Ins't Over."

Lamb, 23, was selected by the Cowboys No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He had a breakout season in 2021, catching 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns and was named to his first Pro Bowl. This past season, Lamb caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns and was selected to the Pro Bowl again while being named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Lamb recently talked about the team's outlook for the 2023 season as the Cowboys having changes with their offensive coaching staff. "I don't think there will be much of a difference, because what [Kellen Moore] has done in my first three years of experience, he kept us fast-going — big plays, explosive plays all across the field," Lamb told NFL Network's Super Bowl Live from Glendale, Arizona, per the Cowboys official website. "We could score from anywhere on the field, any ball position, just taking advantage of every opportunity we could get."

Lamb also talked about adding more talented players on offense to take the next step. "You gotta surround (the quarterback)," he said. "You go look at the Eagles, and they've got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we've got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one."