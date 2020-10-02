Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Expresses Concern for Donald Trump After Testing Positive for COVID-19

✖

President Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19 and Jerry Jones is hoping he's able to recover. The Dallas Cowboys owner was on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday and talked about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Jones is concerned about Trump's health but is confident he'll be able to bounce back quickly.

"I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President," Jones said. "No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing. I'm sure he's anticipated this. Knowing him, he's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat."

Trump announced the news he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Melania also announced the news on Twitter and said she and the President "are feeling good," she also had a message to her followers, writing: "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together." This comes one month before Election Day and just days after Trump's first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. When Biden heard the news, he sent a message to the Trump family.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden wrote on Twitter. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. Hours after the Trump's coronavirus diagnoses, it was announced that Biden and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19. "I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden wrote in another tweet. "Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

While Jones is wishing the best for Trump, he's making sure his team stays healthy, especially with the Tennessee Titans currently going through a COIVD-19 outbreak. "I’m more interested to seeing how we respond, how we react, our reactions to outbreaks of any nature," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “There's no doubt in my mind we’re going to be able to handle it."