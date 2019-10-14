Cowboys Fans Fire Back Following Dak Prescott’s ‘Clean Slate’ Comment

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott has hopes of getting his team back on the winning track after a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. This team had high hopes of winning the NFC East after starting the season 3-0 but have since fallen to 3-3 after losses to the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Jets.

For Prescott, this could be a time to tuck his tail and retreat into a shell. However, he has hopes of becoming the highest-paid quarterback. Rallying the troops and inspiring the fanbase is part of that process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a clean slate. We’re 0-0 right now,” Prescott said following the loss to the Jets. “As I said, we’ve got a huge game coming up next week. It’s for first in our division, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to turn this page and focus on exactly that. And how do we become a better offense? How do we become a better team?”

While this statement was made to fire up Cowboys fans and get everyone on the same page, it was met with considerable criticism. Many that didn’t understand why Prescott would say such a thing after a loss, and they let him know in the comments.

(Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty)

In Reality

But it’s not, reality is this team is 3-3 and looks worse than a winless team. That’s the real slate — Carlos Garcia (@02CarlosGarcia) October 14, 2019

Dak Prescott may say that the Cowboys are 0-0 and have the future ahead of them, but the fans disagree. As one fan wanted to remind Prescott, the reality is that this team is 3-3 and has been on the losing end of three straight games.

Additionally, the Cowboys’ fan compared this team to one that is winless, which is a title held by the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Although it may be a stretch to say that the Cowboys look worse.

Make Changes

Can we please fire Garrett before we face the eagles?



I can already see us beating the Eagles and then justifying keeping Garett longer because of it. Get rid of him now! — Manny Sanchez (@Shhmanny) October 14, 2019

3-3 or 0-0; the fans don’t want to hear Dak Prescott talk about the record. Instead, they want to see owner Jerry Jones make a headline-creating move in the front office. After a tenure starting midway through the 2010 season, the fans believe that head coach Jason Garrett should no longer be allowed to run this team.

Interestingly enough, the fans want this change to happen before Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reason for this timeline is that a decisive victory in primetime could convince Jones to keep Garrett around.

A Complete Performance

If we actually played a full game instead of just the 2nd half of every game, we’d probably be undefeated 🙄 — Andrew Perez (@aperez22_805) October 14, 2019

While the Dallas Cowboys are focusing on the clean slate and preparing for the final 10 games of the season, some fans believe their attention should be turned elsewhere. For example, find a way to get started early and jump out to an early lead.

In the previous two losses (Packers, Jets), the Cowboys fell into a deficit heading into halftime and had to attempt a furious comeback during the third and fourth quarters. Both times, these attempts fell short and resulted in victories.

A Repeating Schedule

Delusional. Every year it’s “clean slate,” “this week is a must win,” and “we have to play smart and disciplined.” Then there is a turnaround only to lose in the divisional round at best. When will this team find a winning mentality? Playing “not to lose” football is getting old — Stuart Wilson (@stuwilson22) October 14, 2019

For many Cowboys fans, this press conference by Prescott is nothing new. In fact, it seemed to bring about feelings of deja vu. Many believe they have heard this exact “clean slate” speech in prior seasons.

Are the Cowboys in a repeating cycle that involves declaring the season 0-0 after some tough losses, or are the fans exaggerating? At this point, everything is possible.

Significant Changes

Good news is we can probably get a real HC next season who will want to draft his QB so we don’t have to pay average Dak Prescott 35 mil — Frustrated Cowboys Fan (@Dakexcuses) October 14, 2019

Dak Prescott has hopes of righting the proverbial ship and leading a furious charge to the postseason, but many Cowboys fans don’t see this happening. Instead, they see a different scenario playing out in which the Jones family decides to make sweeping changes.

Both Prescott and head coach Jason Garrett are in the final years of their respective contracts and are looking for extensions. How the season plays out could play a major role in their futures with the team.

I’m Sorry, What?

Say again??? We’re NOT at a clean slate, we’re 3-3, we lost three in a row. Getting a perfect passer rating in week 1 doesn’t mean we’ll will the Superbowl… ffs pic.twitter.com/PtZzRg75Zr — Richard Di Biase (@bundesautobahn7) October 14, 2019

While there was an obvious purpose to this speech by Dak Prescott, there were many Dallas Cowboys fans that weren’t entirely on board with the execution or the message. Specifically, they didn’t agree with the details of the team’s record.

Prescott says that the Cowboys are 0-0 after the first six weeks of the season, and he is focused on winning every game remaining on the schedule. The fans, on the other hand, are just frustrated.

Blowing Smoke

Wrong, 6 games (over 25%) of the schedule has been played, there’s no clean slate. There’s 2 conference losses that will come into play when playoff seeding is determined. Please take ownership of the 3-3 record and don’t blow smoke up our posterior ends. — Don’t Let the Facts Confuse You (@Ikester8) October 14, 2019

One potential issue with this statement, in the eyes of many Cowboys fans, is that Dak Prescott is forgetting the key details of the losing streak. Specifically, both the Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the New Orleans Saints (5-1) have better records than the Cowboys and are likely to compete for spots in the playoffs.

When the records and head-to-head matchups are considered, there is a possibility that the Cowboys will end up lower than both of these NFC opponents. This could greatly affect the level of competition during their first playoff game, provided they achieve a winning record and secure a spot.

This Tastes Funny

L-M-A-O 🤣

The punch at the star is tainted. — LoBo (@Lobo68Loco) October 14, 2019

What was the reasoning behind Dak Prescott’s speech about a clean slate? There were many possibilities, but some Cowboys fans are starting to worry about the drink situation at The Star.

Specifically, there are some fans that could see a situation in which Prescott is drinking some Gatorade that has been spiked. This isn’t an “alcohol at prom” situation, however, it’s more about potential hallucinogenic playing tricks on his mind.