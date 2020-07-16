Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Fires Back at Critics Who Don't Think He's a Top Running Back

✖

Ezekiel Elliott has had enough of his critics taking aim at him. On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys running back took to Twitter to explain why he believes he's the best running back in the NFL. In one of the tweets, Elliott asked why the media talks bad about him while giving praise to other running backs.

"There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don't understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs," Elliott wrote. "We all are talented football players and can ball." Elliot went on to let the media know that numbers don't lie, and what he's done in the last four years makes him one of the best running backs in the NFL: "Check the stats. Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name. Women lie. Men lie. The stats don't. Go do your homework."

Elliott went on to reveal what he did last year. He missed out on training camp as he was looking to sign a new contract. But that didn't stop him from being one of the most productive offensive players in 2019. "Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD's with no training camp and now I'm not the same back. In another tweet, Elliott wrote, "I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself."

The question is, who is not showing Elliott some love when it comes to the media? Last week ESPN released its ranking of the 10 best running backs heading into the 2020 season and Elliott came in at No. 3 behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. However, networker reporter, Jeremy Fowler wrote: "Elliott appeared to lose some of his explosion and conditioning last year, several evaluators noted. Elliott produced four runs of 20-plus yards in 301 attempts (one per 75.25 attempts), by far the worst among the top five, and a surprising rate behind a premium offensive line."

It looks like Elliott has a lot to prove in 2020 and that's not a good thing for opposing teams has he has rushed four at least 1,350 yards and three of his first four seasons. Last year, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with his 54 receptions and 420 receiving yards.