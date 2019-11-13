Report: Cowboys Sending ‘at Least One’ Representative to Colin Kaepernick Workout

With Colin Kaepernick set to take part in a workout for NFL teams on Saturday, there is now the question about which franchises will be on hand. The Miami Dolphins are reported to be on hand, and now another team is joining the list. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys will be represented in Atlanta for the workout.

Anderson talked to multiple teams following the announcement of this workout, and she was told by one NFC team that they would “have nothing to lose” by attending, but it would be more of an information-gathering trip. The Cowboys, on the other hand, expressed interest in sending at least one representative.

It wasn’t revealed which members of the team would be on hand, but Jason Garrett will not be in attendance due to a trip to Detroit. Although one of the Jones family could be present. There were obvious doubters about the validity of this report given that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has his players stand during the National Anthem. Neither Michael Bennett or Robert Quinn, who were both acquired in recent months, have been protesting during the anthem as they did with other teams.

“We want to recognize the social issues that Robert wants to make people aware of,” Jones said, per Boston.com. “We want to recognize those, but the Cowboys stand for the flag when we get ready to play football.”

Based on these facts alone, as well as the likelihood that Kaepernick will continue kneeling, the Dallas fans doubt that any transaction. Although there are many that understand sending representatives from the team based on Dak Prescott‘s contract situation.

With only weeks remaining in the season, time is running out for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree on an extension that will keep him in the building for the foreseeable future. He is on the final season of his rookie contract and will technically be a free agent following the season. Although there is still a situation in which Dallas uses the franchise tag to provide more negotiating time.

Considering that Kaepernick is a big-armed quarterback that has found success running, much like Prescott, there are some fans that believe the Cowboys are expressing interest in another player that could both serve as the backup and potentially step into the starting role if required. The goal is to sign Prescott to a long-term deal, but the Cowboys could be preparing for the worst-case scenario in which he leaves town.

Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty