Cover Athlete for ‘WWE 2K22’ Revealed

The WWE 2K franchise is back with WWE 2K22, and the cover athlete has been revealed. On Thursday, 2K announced that Rey Mysterio will be on the cover of the new WWE video game in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. It was also announced that WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11, and fans can pre-order the game now.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” Mysterio said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K, said. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience.”

Four editions of the game will be available for fans — Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition and the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the New World Order faction. All editions of the game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Along with being on the cover, Mysterio will star in the game mode 2K Showcase where fans can relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches. There will also be new modes including MyGM and MyFaction, and there will be upgraded visuals and new controls to make WWE 2K22 “Hit Different.”

Mysterio, 47, has been with WWE since 2002 and became one of the company’s most popular Superstars. In his WWE career, Mysterio has won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship twice, Intercontinental Championship three times, United States Championship twice, Cruiserweight Championship three times, Tag Team Championship four times and the Royal Rumble match in 2006. Currently, Mysterio has teamed with his son Dominik, and the duo won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last year.