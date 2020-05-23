Knicks Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing Reveals Positive Coronavirus Test in Emotional Statement

✖

Patrick Ewing has confirmed he's tested positive for coronavirus. The New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer and current basketball coach for Georgetown University spoke up about his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, as noted by TMZ. The university has said that he is currently in isolation at a hospital near the school's campus in Washington D.C.

In an emotional statement posted within the tweet, Ewing confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that it's something that "should not be taken lightly." He also advised people to take care of each other and their loved ones, as well as thanked the medical workers dealing with the virus head-on. "Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Ewing was an all-star member of the Knicks from 1985 through 2000. He started coaching at Georgetown, his alma mater. The school also clarified that he is the only member of their basketball team to test positive for COVID-19. Although, Ewing is the latest in a growing list of celebrities who've not only tested positive but spoken about it as a means to help educate the public. After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive back in March and posted about it on their Instagram accounts, others like Idris Elba followed suit and spoke frankly about their conditions.

At the beginning of May, Ewing also revealed that he recently lost his two Olympic gold medals and his NCAA Championship ring to a recent burglary at his house. After he realized they'd been stolen, Ewing explained in an interview with The Dan Patrick Show that he went to considerable lengths to replace them.

"I called [former USA Basketball chairman] Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals." He went on to say that the chairman didn't hesitate to help him. As for the ring, he was able to get the ring back when someone tried to sell it online. "They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back."