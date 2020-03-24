Coronavirus: Ben Affleck’s Sports Drama ‘The Way Back’ Gets Early VOD Release as Theaters Close

With COVID-19 causing health and safety concerns all around the world, many citizens have been unable to see some highly-anticipated films in movie theaters due to “social distancing.” Steps are now being taken to provide an at-home experience for those wanting to watch new movies. One example is The Way Back, which will be getting an early Video on Demand release.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. will be releasing The Way Back on Tuesday, March 24. This is the same day that Birds of Prey will be available for viewers at home. Both films will cost $19.99 on iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon, and they will be available for rental at a later date. The offshore release date for Affleck’s film has not yet been revealed, but it can be purchased mere weeks after its initial theatrical release.

“With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense.”

The Way Back will be joined by several other films getting early VOD releases in the coming days. Onward, the animated Disney adventure starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, was released for early purchase on March 20. It will also be available to those that subscribe to Disney+ on April 3. Similarly, Bad Boys for Life will be available on VOD on March 31.

With several films being delayed for varying amounts of time, such as No Time to Die, A Quiet Place 2, and F9, there are concerns about other upcoming releases. However, Warner Bros. still plans on releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on June 5.

The Way Back was directed by Gavin O’Connor, who also co-wrote the film with Brad Ingelsby. Affleck plays a former high school basketball champ who gets the opportunity to coach the struggling team at his alma mater while dealing with his alcoholism. The Way Back has grossed $13.6 million at the domestic box office since its release on March 6. The movie has an 83 percent certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Photo Credit: Adam Christopher/NBC/NBCUniversalUniversal/Getty)