Coors Light Is Doing Something Special for College Football Fans

Coors Light is helping college football fans who are looking to do nothing but watch football on Saturdays. On Tuesday, Coors Light announced it has partnered with Tide Cleaners to do laundry for fans while they watch football. Fans can enter to win free laundry services from Tide Cleaners, Coors Light merchandise and Tide product bundles during the season through Nov. 4. And in select markets on Oct. 8, fans in Cincinnati, Denver and Chicago can drop off their laundry at a participating bar and it will be sent to a local Tide Cleaners location to be washed dried and return to your doorstep.

"There's nothing less chill than waking up on a football Saturday and seeing a mountain of laundry that needs to get done," Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands said in a statement. "That's why this college football season, Coors Light and Tide Cleaners are teaming up to preserve college game days."

(Photo: Coors Light)

To help explain how the program works, Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN's College GameDay has partnered with Coors Light for a 15-second commercial. Fans can also find more information about the sweepstakes at coorslightchoreslight.com. "At Tide Cleaners, our mission is to make caring for clothes so easy and simple that your life doesn't have to revolve around laundry," said Evan Brody, Chief Marketing Officer for Tide Cleaners. "We think football fans would agree which is why we partnered with Coors Light to help take laundry off their weekend chore list. Our trusted cleaning process and delivery service can even bring fresh, clean laundry right to your front door."

Coors Light is no stranger to being connected to college football. In 2019 Coors Light became the first-ever official beer sponsor of College Gameday in an effort to reach younger fans who are of the legal drinking age. "We're proud to see MillerCoors' college football sponsorship evolve to now include a presence in GameDay, propelling their relationship with the game through this multichannel collaboration," Patricia Betron, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods and beverages at Disney Advertising Sales, said at the time, per Beer and Beyond. "By deepening their commitment to college football, MillerCoors will not only reach audiences through Disney's linear and digital channels, they will build awareness and drive sales at retail and on-premise."