Controversial WWE Superstar Reportedly Done With the Company, Changes Her Name

A controversial WWE Superstar has left the company. Fightful has confirmed that Lacey Evans is no longer with WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Evans went to Instagram to change her bio to include "FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans." She then changed her username to Macey Estrella, which is her real name.

"When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out.......oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout," Evans wrote in the Instagram post. It's not clear why Evans left WWE, but there has been some controversy surrounding her during her time with the company. Back in December, Evans took heat for a clip from a Critical Health News video she posted to her Instagram Story. It includes Joel D. Wallach, a veterinarian-turned-"naturopathic physician" talking about autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The video shows Wallach making the false claim that ASD and ADHD "didn't exist" when he was a kid.

As fans went after Evans, she defended the post in a now-deleted social media post. "I watched a video on the impact processed foods is having on our children and I shared the video," Evans wrote, per Cageside Seats. Yall are insane." Fans then went after Evans for promoting processed foods in the past.

Evans joined WWE in 2016 and competed in her first match in October of that year. She was called up to the main roster in 2019 and made her television debut in the Royal Rumble. During her time in WWE Evans never won a title but was one of the one top women on the roster. In 2021, Evans left WWE due to her pregnancy and returned a year later. Her character changed during that time, which didn't hit with fans. Her last match in WWE was a dark match loss to Zelina Vegas on the July 7 WWE SmackDown tapings.

Last year, Evans appeared on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast and talked about choosing her family over having the biggest push in her WWE career. "I've been with my husband since I was 15 years old," she said, per Cageside Seats. "Okay. We got married at 19. Our entire lives growing up in the crap, the Hell hole that we grew up in, we always wanted to do two things. Get the Hell out and have lots of babies. I've wanted to be a mom my entire life and I have the best husband in the world. So now I was in a position where I had the best job in the world and the best husband in the world, but guess what? We still wanted them damn babies. So I did what I thought would be best for me and my family and I planned and prepared and did what I had to do to have another baby."