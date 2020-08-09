Consumers Energy 400: How to Watch Second Doubleheader Race, What Time and What Channel

✖

Veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick secured victory in Saturday's Cup Series race, kicking off the doubleheader weekend in Victory Lane. Now he will attempt to repeat during Sunday's follow-up at Michigan Speedway. Here's how to watch the Consumers Energy 400, one of five races remaining prior to the playoffs.

Coverage for the Consumers Energy 400 begins at 4:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage for the viewers at home while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio for those unable to watch. The race is also available on the NBC Sports website, but viewers will need a subscription. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton will provide the call for Sunday's race, their second in two days.

We’ve got some more racing today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mPNh4qgxMX — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 9, 2020

Following Harvick's victory on Saturday, NASCAR inverted the finishing order to prepare for Sunday's follow-up. Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will start in the pole position after he finished 20th overall on Saturday. Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will join him on the front line while leading the field to green. Harvick, on the other hand, will start his day in 20th.

Throughout Saturday's race, the veteran in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang proved that he had the best car on the track. Harvick consistently led laps and easily overtook fellow drivers when he dropped back to second or third place overall. Runner-up Brad Keselowski even told reporters that "At no time did I think us, or anybody else, was better than the 4." Now the questions will revolve around whether or not Harvick will find similar success.

Of course, another driver will continue to draw attention on Sunday — Bubba Wallace. The driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro had a strong day on Saturday, securing a top-10 finish. This boosted him back into the top-20 in points and set up an intriguing Sunday. Wallace also teased something big by telling reporters that he had a "big deal coming" and that his strong performance only helped.

Wallace did not reveal whether this is a sponsorship deal or a glimpse into a future contract. He is a free agent at the end of the season and is examining his options for 2021. Returning to RPM will include a massive pay raise and an ownership stake in the race team, but Wallace has other options. Regardless of what the "big deal" is, Wallace will set out on Sunday looking for another top-10 finish, if not a top-five.