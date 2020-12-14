Conor McGregor: See the UFC Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246. He defeated his opponent in 40 seconds and then stepped away from the promotion after "retiring" for the third time. However, McGregor will soon be back in action. He has a battle on the schedule for Jan. 23, 2021, which will pit him against Dustin Poirier during UFC 257.

While McGregor has remained away from the UFC for nearly all of 2020, he has continued to entertain his fans on social media. He has posted a multitude of photos and videos that show off his training schedule, his time with his family and his racing of water bikes. McGregor also unveiled the post for his upcoming fight with Poirier. Here are some of his best snaps from 2020.