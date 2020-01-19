Conor McGregor vs. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone: Here’s How Long the Fight Lasted, Watch It Here

✖

Saturday night, fans around the world tuned into UFC 246 for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor. They expected his battle with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to last multiple rounds but watched it end before they could take a sip of their beverages. McGregor achieved victory in a mere 40 seconds.

Did you miss the Conor McGregor-Cowboy Cerrone #UFC246 match? Well here’s the ENTIRE match. Aren’t you glad you didn’t pay for this? pic.twitter.com/z7THCnvB18 — Sports Reality (@Sports_Reality_) January 19, 2020

The entire fight was over so quickly that it could be shown in its entirety on Twitter or Instagram. There was no time cutoff as McGregor quickly announced his return to the UFC in a very decisive fashion.

It was evident from the beginning of the match that the Irishman wanted to leave no doubts about his readiness. He was aggressive from the opening glove tap and knocked Cerrone to the ground with a kick to the head. A flurry of quick punches resulted in referee Herb Dean stopping the fight and awarding McGregor with the TKO (Technical Knockout).

"This was just beautifully executed yet brutal! Connor McGregor in full flow #UFC246," one fan proclaimed on social media.

McGregor may have his critics, but there was a multitude of happy viewers that simply wanted to see him return to dominance.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the fastest finish in McGregor's career. The Irishman actually ended a bout with Jose Aldo in a mere 13 seconds during UFC 194. He dropped Aldo with a quick punch and then raced in to get a few more shots in before the referee stopped the fight.

UFC history is filled with several examples of quick knockouts that shocked MMA fans. Jorge Masvidal holds the current record after he knocked out Ben Askren in a mere five seconds. He achieved this with a flying knee that put an early end to the fight.

Similarly, the retired BJ Penn secured a quick knockout of his own when he knocked out Caol Uno at UFC 34. He dodged an early flying leg kick and then used several punches to drive Uno back into the cage and ultimately knock him out.

While McGregor may not have the fastest stoppage in UFC history, that likely won't take away his joy after defeating Cerrone. He proved that there was no rust after more than a year away from the octagon and set up a potential opportunity to chase a third belt.

(Photo Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)