Conor McGregor Eats Bees on Instagram, and Fans are Confused
UFC fighter Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246. He has been challenging several fighters on Twitter while turning heads with other pastimes. The latest example featured McGregor eating bees in his Instagram Stories, which confused several social media users.
The video did not show McGregor's face at first. Instead, it focused on an open jar apparently filled with bees. The UFC fighter moved them around before ultimately popping one in his mouth and eating it for the camera. He did not rate the bees on their flavor and simply said that they were chewy.
When the fans watched this video, they expressed confusion. Some wondered why McGregor was eating bees in the sunshine while others mistook the bugs for something else entirely. One group of users, however, simply felt that McGregor needs to get back in the ring immediately.
June 1, 2020
Conor McGregor is on the Instagram platform eating bees — BEES — out of a jar.
