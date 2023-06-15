Conor McGregor Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman at NBA Finals Game, Report Says

Conor McGregor is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month, according to TMZ Sports. The incident happened just after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 108-95 on June 9 at the Kasey Center in Florida, and McGregor was there to take part in a halftime skit where he knocked out the Heat mascot during a Tidl Sport recovery spray emotion. According to letters written by attorney Ariel Mitchell, McGregor "violently" sexually assaulted a woman inside a men's bathroom.

The letters went on to say that the NBA and Heat security helped separate the woman from her friend and then forced her into a bathroom that included McGregor and his security guard. Mitchell went on to say that "security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom." The lawyer then claimed McGregor "shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her after emerging from inside of a handicap stall.

McGregor then allegedly forced the woman to have oral sex with him before attempting to sodomize her. The woman was able to elbow the former UFC champion repeatedly before escaping through a window. She allegedly fled so quickly that she left her purse, which Mitchell says McGregor's security guards "held hostage" until she pleaded with them for its return.

The woman reported the incident to authorities on Sunday morning, and Mitchell told TMZ Sports an officer then encouraged the woman to seek out an attorney. Mitchell said the woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, the NBA and the Heat.

A statement released by McGregor's representatives said the "allegations are false" and that McGregor "will not be intimidated." This is not the first time McGregor has been accused of sexual assault as he was also the target of an incident that happened in an Ireland hotel room in 2019 when he was accused of assaulting a woman.

The allegations come as McGregor announced he is expecting his fourth baby with his fianceé Dee Devlin. The 34-year-old UFC stared shared the news on Live with Kelly and Mark, saying, "I have three children, I've got two boys and a girl. My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well." We've also got another on the way. So there's a lot going on."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.