Conor McGregor Drops F-Bomb Live on Fox News

Conor McGregor got a little too excited about some big news he was sharing. The UFC Superstar recently appeared on Fox News Channel's Hannity to announce a $1 million donation to Tunnel to Towers, which is a charity created following to 9/11 tragedy to help the families of emergency responders who died in the line of duty. When talking about the donation with the organization's CEO Frank Siller, the brother of 9/11 hero Stephen Siller, McGregor dropped an F-bomb on live television.

"Frank, I'm honored to support you, McGregor said. "I want just say your brother Stephen is a f—ing — excuse me — is a hero. He's a hero. You're a hero. And I'm proud of Proper Twelve and all the people that are working behind the scenes at Proper Twelve to make this happen."

Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BcssALX9jS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2023

McGregor then presented a large check to Frank Siller. He then apologized to host Sean Hannity for swearing. "I would have to curse on Fox. I apologize. I apologize." Hannity told McGregor not to worry about it. Later in the interview, Hannity talked to McGregor about getting back in the Octagon after being away for over a year.

"Oh, it's a beautiful game. It's a beautiful discipline," McGregor said. "It can be — it can be the best business in the world. It can be the coolest game in the world. But I'm honored to be in the position I'm in. I'm super excited about getting back. I have just finished a reality show called The Ultimate Fighter. I was coaching these young fighters open — they fight for a contract with the UFC."

Hannity also asked McGregor about his next fight, which McGregor said will likely happen at the end of the summer. He also talked about filming the remake of Road House. "It stars myself, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Daniela Melchior. And it was a great experience," he said. "I had a great time. Jake's a phenomenal actor. I learned some great things from him."

McGregor also talked about his new documentary coming out on Netflix. "It's a four-part series. Basically, it has been following my life," McGregor explained. "I had one previous before. It was on Netflix also. And now then we have got a fresh one coming out. So, it's basically detailing the fight career, behind the scenes, all the training, my family life."