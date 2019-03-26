Conor McGregor Reportedly Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Recently retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland.

According to a report from the New York Times, an unidentified woman alleged as far back as December 2018 that she had been sexually assaulted by McGregor.

She claims that the assault took place at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin, a spot that McGregor in known to frequent.

The outlet goes on to report that the fighter has not been charged with a crime, but was reportedly taken into police custody in January for questioning.

Notably, ESPN reports that McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen Kessler, issued a statement in response to the news, saying, “This story has been circulating for some time, and it is unclear why it is being reported now.”

“The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future, it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport,” she added.

McGregor made his retirement announcement earlier today, writing in a tweet, “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Many have said that McGregor’s retirement announcement could just be a ploy, and that they think he fully intends to return to the Octagon.

One person that does believe he really is done is UFC President Dana White, who said he thinks McGregor retiring “totally makes sense.”

“He has the money to retire, and his [Proper 12] whiskey is KILLIN it,” White said in a text message reported by ESPN. “It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy, and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on.

“He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him, and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it,” White added.