Conor McGregor Challenged by 2-Time WWE World Champion

Conor McGregor could be going head-to-head with a top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 next year.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Dolph Ziggler who said he would love to face the former UFC champion in a series of matches.

"Why not make it a best of 3?" Ziggler asked. "Octagon. Boxing match. Wrestling. Fighting. WWE. And then set it all up for the best out of seven at WrestleMania. That's just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up. But some of us can." Ziggler's comments come after the merger of WWE and UFC. On Twitter, McGregor posted a photo of himself holding a UFC title and a WWE title one day before WWE was sold to UFC's parent company Endeavor. Once the sale was announced Ziggler went to Twitter to call out McGregor.

"ABSOLUTELY AMAZING [hastag WrestleMania PS: If I can drop 45 more pounds, I can drop anyone talking trash! seems even easier to get the deal done now, right [McGregor]," Ziggler tweeted. Ziggler, 42, has not competed in a WrestleMania match since 2020. He's been in WWE since 2004 and has won multiple titles in the company during his 19-year run, including the NXT Championship, the United States Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship six times, the Tage Team Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

While appearing on the WWE Podcast After the Bell with Corey Graves, Ziggler talked about dealing with frustration in WWE. "You rarely get to do what you want to do. You might be a champion one day, and the next day you're not on the show. 'What did I do?' It's showbusiness," Ziggler said, per 411 Mania. "It's what have you done for me lately, one day you're hot, one day you're not. You're like, 'I've got these ideas, everybody is reacting to me in the crowd, why am I not on the show?' You will drive yourself mad because sometimes, it's not personal. 'We need to get this Roman/Brock story on, and this is this, and you're gonna have to sacrifice.' A lot of times, two-thirds of the roster is being sacrificed, and that's gonna be you no matter whether you're new or old."