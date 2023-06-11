Conor McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot to ER for Real After Promo Gone Wrong

Conor McGregor was just supposed to have a fun interaction with the Miami Heat's mascot during Friday's Game 4 matchup between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. But according to Entertainment Tonight, the UFC star got a little too real with one of his punches.

The appearance was all part of a promotion for McGregor's new pain relief spray, something that featured prominently in the skit. But as McGregor was spraying down the mascot after his punch, the guy inside the costume was knocked silly and ended up in the emergency room.

During Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets, Conor McGregor punched Burnie — Miami’s mascot — as part of a promotion for McGregor’s pain relief spray.



The hit actually sent the man who plays Burnie to the ER, per @sam_amick.



According to the Atlantic, sources in the NBA confirmed to reporter Sam Amick that the punches landed on "Burnie" the mascot sent the actor inside to the nearby hospital. Thankfully it was nothing too serious and they discharged them with some pain meds.

McGregor did stay for the rest of the game, so it is unknown if he was even aware he sent the mascot to the hospital. It also acted as a bit of a bad omen for the Heat in the series, with the Nuggets taking a 3-1 series lead. If they win, it will be the team's first NBA Championship.

The folks on the court seemed to indicate things weren't going as planned, rushing around Burnie and waving some towels. McGregor, to his credit, continued to spray his pain spray and maintain some kayfabe for the crowd. It was very funny to see the staff drag the mascot off of the court.

If the whole thing is fake, you have to give some credit to the mascot performer. They sold it better than some professionals. He could easily be Jake Paul's next opponent and nobody would bat an eye.

Outside of the reporting from The Athletic, nobody would be wise to the truth of the situation. They could drag Burnie to the back, McGregor could go back to the seat and that would be that. Now we're prepped for the inevitable cross-promotional photo op apology where the person behind the mask meets McGregor. It writes itself.