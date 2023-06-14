Conor McGregor Expecting Fourth Baby With Fianceé Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor's family is getting bigger. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, the 34-year-old UFC star announced he and his fianceé, Dee Devlin, are expecting their fourth baby together. He shared the news after co-host Mark Consuelos asked McGregor about his three kids that he shares with Devlin.

"I have three children, I've got two boys and a girl," McGregor said, per PEOPLE. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well." We've also got another on the way. So there's a lot going on."

McGregor and Devlin got engaged in 2020 after being together since 2008. The two grew up close to each other in Ireland, and Devlin has been through the ups and downs with McGregor when it comes to his mixed martial arts career. "Every day, since I started out in this game, she's supported me," McGregor told VIP Magazine in 2013. "She'd drive me to the gym, and she'd listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her, and that's for sure. I'm doing all of this for her."

Devlin also spoke to VIP Magazine about McGregor and was asked if she was instantly attracted to him. "I suppose it was! He's very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh," she said. "He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too."

Devlin was also asked if she ever felt second best to his training. "Oh, no! I would never consider it like that, and I've actually never really thought of it like that – it's just something that he does. I go to work; he goes to training," Devlin said. "His training is more intense and more of an everyday thing, though, whereas I can just shut off from work when I get home. He could be up at 4 am, shadowboxing in the bedroom!"

McGregor can currently be seen in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs on ESPN and ESPN+. Once the season ends, McGregor is slated to face Michael Chandler in a match this fall.