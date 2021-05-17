Conor McGregor Announces Birth of Third Child With Dee Devlin

✖

Conor McGregor's family just got bigger. On Monday, the 32-year-old UFC star went to Instagram to announce the birth of his third child with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The photo shows McGregor holding his son, and he revealed his name in the caption.

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5," McGregor wrote. "Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world. My new born son, Rían McGregor." McGregor and Devlin announced the news they were expecting their third child over the holidays. This comes after McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 earlier this year. This also comes after Forbes named McGregor as the highest-paid athlete in 2021.

Forbes said that McGregor "collected an estimated $22 million for his time. The real moneymaker was his sale of whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, buttressing an endorsement portfolio that includes DraftKings, the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight."

After his loss at UFC 257, McGregor revealed why he came up short. "His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead and I wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be," McGregor said in the post-fight interview. "I have to dust it off and come back and that's what I'll do. I'm gutted, it's a tough one to swallow, I just want to go back to the hotel and chill with my kids and regroup."

The good news is McGregor will have a chance to beat Poirier as the two will face each other for the third time on July 10 at UFC 264. Before Poirier beat McGregor at UFC 257, McGregor took Poirier down at UFC 178 in 2014. UFC 264 is going to be a huge event as there will be a full-capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," UFC president Dana White said in his tweeted video. "This summer Las Vegas is back open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans."