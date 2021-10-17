Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacks Man in Rome

UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of attacking someone outside of the ring once again – this time acclaimed Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. Facchinetti told TMZ that he and his wife spent some time with McGregor and his fiance in Rome, Italy this weekend. With seemingly no warning, the fun night turned violent.

Facchinetti said that the four of them were together on Saturday night and “having fun” at a series of parties. He said that McGregor was the one who invited him and his wife to tag along to the next event, so he did not think there was beef between them. Then, at around 2:30 a.m. local time, Facchinetti says that McGregor punched him in the face – seemingly unprovoked. He is now suing McGregor for his pain and suffering.

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends,” Facchinetti said. “That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

There were reportedly 10 witnesses to see McGregor punch Facchinetti in the face. The DJ has since posted a video on his Instagram Stories to point out his injuries, which include a broken nose. Meanwhile, Facchinetti’s wife made another post that describes the situation in a bit more detail.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him,” she wrote. “Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [Conor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed.”

“I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco,” she continued. “Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

This is far from McGregor’s first incident with alleged violence outside of the ring. So far, he and his team have not issued a statement on this allegation or the new lawsuit.