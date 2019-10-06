Connor McGregor Reveals Rare Photos With Daughter Croia

Conor McGregor is possibly the best-known fighter in the entire UFC with his 31.9 million Instagram followers, but there are certain details about his private life that are kept away from social media. That recently changed when McGregor shared a series of photos of him and his daughter, Croia.

This certainly isn’t the first time that McGregor has shown his youngest child on social media considering that he has multiple family photos, but this series was slightly different. It appeared to be some quality father/daughter time in the countryside.

“Where to my little queen,” he wrote in the caption while providing a brief glimpse into their adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 5, 2019 at 6:33am PDT

When Croia was born back in January 2019, her name was originally unknown. It was reported at the time that the parents, McGregor and Dee Devlin had opted for an Irish name, and the birth certificate confirmed the fact. As it turns out, the name is Gaelic in origin and includes the word “croi.” This is Irish for “heart” and roughly translates to “of the heart.”

Croia is actually the second child born to McGregor and Devlin. The couple also has a son named Conor Jr., who was born in May 2017.

While McGregor may be out on adventures with his daughter, that doesn’t mean that he is forgetting about any potential matchups that could be on the horizon.

According to UFC president Dana White, there is certainly an opportunity for a return to the octagon. A date for the upcoming bout has not been set, but White had faith back in August that September’s events would play a role on McGregor’s future.

“I talked to him last week and he wants to come back so I mean really what he’s doing is looking to see how everything plays out in September,” White said in a post-fight press conference.

If the 31-year-old McGregor does return, the next question will revolve around his opponent. Nate Diaz is one option, but there is one fighter that is ready to take him on. TMZ recently caught up with Jorge Masvidal, who said that he wants to face McGregor as soon as possible.

“If you want this fight, my brother, I’m right here man. Let’s get it f—ing crackin’,” Masvidal said. “He knows I’m only going for one thing on him — the off button. I’m not going in there to outpoint him or nothing.”

While there isn’t a set date or opponent for McGregor’s next bout in the UFC, provided it happens, the belief is that he will soon be fighting once again. For now, however, he will simply enjoy time with his family.