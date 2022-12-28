Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement

A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring.

"What thing? … What could you possibly mean?" Nolan asked. Golic began cheering and pumping his arms in the air to show his excitement for the 35-year-old sports broadcaster. Nolan and Soder have been together since at least October 2020. In her most recent Instagram post which was Oct. 16, Nolan posted a photo of her and Soder, and wrote "happy anniversary stud."

Nolan was a commentator for Apple TV+'s Friday Night Baseball for the 2022 season. She is known for her time on ESPN, hosting a show on ESPN2 called Always Late with Katie Nolan and hosting a podcast called Sports? With Katie Nolan. Nolan also worked for Fox Sports and hosted a show Garbage Time with Katie Nolan and won a Sports Emmy Award for the show in 2016.

In May, Nolan appeared on the SI Media Podcast and talked about her experience at ESPN. "I would say it was a good experience," Nolan said. "The people that I met through that job, becoming friendly with Mina Kimes, I don't even want to say 'friends' because I don't want her to have to claim me. Mike Golic Jr., [David] Jacoby, Elle Duncan, I have this incredible network now of people who I respect. That was far and away the best part of working at ESPN.

"The other thing is I think I learned a lot. Right off the bat, I don't know if you remember, at ESPN, I did an interview on Vice for Desus & Mero, back when they were on Vice, and I said something that before in my life would've been a completely innocuous statement and it became this big … right away I learned, 'Oh, you work here? You are 'ESPN's Katie Nolan' in the headline.' So you just have to know everything you do, someone is looking for that to reflect on ESPN."

Soder, 39, is known for his frequent appearances on MTV2's Guy Code and has also appeared on Nolan's show Garbage Time. He also plays Dudley Mafee in the Showtime series Billions.