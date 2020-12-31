Colts' Philip Rivers Says Sunday Could Be His Last NFL Game

✖

The Philip Rivers era could be coming to an end this weekend. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback spoke to the media this week about Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, realizing that if the Colts don't win, their season will come to an end. And if that happens, Rivers could retire from the NFL.

"It crossed my mind," Rivers said on Tuesday, as reported by USA Today. "I go, 'Shoot, if things don't go the way you want this weekend, who knows what happens.' I guess it's probably healthy to have that thought because, shoot, you're not guaranteed anything moving forward. But to think it could be the last game, the last game I ever play, certainly. I don't intend it will be, I don't hope that it is, but you have to acknowledge it is a possibility."

Rivers, 39, recently said he won't play well into his 40s like Tom Brady but admitted he will play as long as he loves competing and knowing he can help his team win. "I do still enjoy the process," he stated. "I do wake up with a passion for the process. ... I don’t ever want to be the one that just hangs on, who goes, ‘Maybe I can get another year. Maybe I can get another year,’ just to hang on ... (Right now), I don’t feel like I’m hanging on, and I do feel like I can still contribute."

Currently, the Colts are 10-5 but are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. In order to claim a spot in postseason play, they have to win and hope that either the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, or Miami Dolphins lose. The Colts can win the division and move up to the No. 4 seed if they win and the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Colts would love to get Rivers into the playoffs as he's considered the best QB in NFL history to not play in a Super Bowl. Rivers has played in 11 playoff games and posted a 5-6 record. The closest he has gotten to the Super Bowl win in 2007 when he led the San Diego Chargers to the AFC Championship game. However, the team would lose to the New England Patriots 21-12. In his career. Rivers has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and named Comeback Player of the Years in 2013. He led the NFL in passing yards and 2010 and led the league in passing touchdowns in 2008.