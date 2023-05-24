Colts Owner Does Not Include Peyton Manning in Confusing All-Time NFL Top-5 Players List
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had NFL fans buzzing over the weekend. The 63-year-old went to Twitter to reveal his list of the five best NFL players of all time following the death of legendary running back Jim Brown. Irsay had Brown No. 1 followed by Tom Brady, John Elway, Deacon Jones and Reggie White. When fans saw the list, they didn't understand why Peyton Manning wasn't on there since he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer and is arguably the best player in Colts history.
What also had fans confused is Irsay having Elway on the list. While Elway is a legendary quarterback, he refused to play for the Colts when the team drafted him in 1983. Elway ended up playing for the Broncos for his entire career and led the team to two Super Bowl wins.
Manning was selected No. 1 overall by the Colts in 1998, which was Elway's last year in the league. He played for the Colts from 1998-2011 and won four NFL MVP awards along with leading the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. Manning played for the Broncos from 2012-2015 and won another MVP and Super Bowl before retiring from the NFL. Here's a look at fans reacting to Irsay's list.
The List
On my list of Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time,in our 103 year History… I have Top 5 as 1)Jim Brown 2)Tom Brady 3)John Elway 4)Deacon Jones 5)Reggie White.🏈— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023
One person responded: "Think Peyton was better lol. If football was a five player game, he would be like Jordan. Mad respect for the objectivity though. So hard to grade QBs. Easy to grade Brown. Like an F5 tornado."prevnext
A New List
My all-time top-5 ranking was casual, but I’m not above more thought and reassessment😁. My tweaks to my top-5: Jim Brown, the NFL “Babe Ruth,” always #1. Deacon #4. JERRY RICE; #5. And #2, neck-n-neck betw. Brady/Peyton, both amazing — to watch & contributors to the game🏈— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 23, 2023
A fan replied: "For me personally, it wasn't that Brady made your list, or was even ranked ahead of Peyton. It's the fact Peyton, the quarterback you drafted who didn't threaten to go play baseball, AND won you a Super Bowl DIDN'T make the list."prevnext
Replace Tom
You’re the owner of the @Colts and just stated that your Top 5 Greatest @NFL Players of All Time includes Tom Brady but not Peyton Manning? At least replace Tom with Deion Sanders 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/sqjVEwUq0R— Luke Peters (@ltpeters_1) May 20, 2023
One fan asked: "Hey Jim! Might be a reason why Peyton is always representing Denver and not Indy in his retired life?"prevnext
A Possible Reason
This is 100% about #18 winning just one SB in Indy & owner passive-aggressively rubbing his face in it. Petulance personified.
Colts fans question owner Jim Irsay over Peyton Manning's place on list of all-time NFL players https://t.co/JGzQ1JF08Y— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) May 20, 2023
One person tweeted: "I really wish that Irsay would stop talking so much. The last year or two in particular have been quite embarrassing."prevnext
Alarming
I do find it alarmingly that the only time I question Jim Irsay is when his top 5 all-time player list doesn’t include Peyton Manning.— ColtsFanCole (@ColtsFanCole) May 20, 2023
One fan argued: "People getting mad at Peyton not making his top five, when Peyton himself shuns the Colts. He literally reps the Broncos as his team. I can understand his frustration for being released, but people are acting like this is out of left field lol."prevnext
Comparison
John Elway, the QB who refused to play for the Irsay family, makes Jim Irsay's all-time Top 5, but Peyton Manning, who won the Irsays' only Super Bowl, does not. https://t.co/H8ZWRtN5tn— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) May 19, 2023
One fan asks: "Are there any hard feelings between Peyton and the Colts? Maybe it's because he lives in Denver but he seems more willing to identify himself with the Broncos..."prevnext
Message for Jim
no love for 18???? pic.twitter.com/Ty3sjwIRhI— Benny Tank Grimm (@UKIrish18) May 20, 2023
And this person asks: "John Elway, over Peyton? Deacon Jones over Peyton?? Jim what in the world is this list?"prev