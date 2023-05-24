Colts Owner Does Not Include Peyton Manning in Confusing All-Time NFL Top-5 Players List

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had NFL fans buzzing over the weekend. The 63-year-old went to Twitter to reveal his list of the five best NFL players of all time following the death of legendary running back Jim Brown. Irsay had Brown No. 1 followed by Tom Brady, John Elway, Deacon Jones and Reggie White. When fans saw the list, they didn't understand why Peyton Manning wasn't on there since he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer and is arguably the best player in Colts history.

What also had fans confused is Irsay having Elway on the list. While Elway is a legendary quarterback, he refused to play for the Colts when the team drafted him in 1983. Elway ended up playing for the Broncos for his entire career and led the team to two Super Bowl wins.

Manning was selected No. 1 overall by the Colts in 1998, which was Elway's last year in the league. He played for the Colts from 1998-2011 and won four NFL MVP awards along with leading the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. Manning played for the Broncos from 2012-2015 and won another MVP and Super Bowl before retiring from the NFL. Here's a look at fans reacting to Irsay's list.