‘College GameDay’: Watch Pat McAfee Dive off a Pontoon, Poke Fun at Infamous Public Intoxication Arrest

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is known as one of the biggest personalities in sports, and he certainly proved that to be true on Saturday morning. While finishing up a segment on top of a pontoon boat, the current Thursday night college football analyst decided to put an extra emphasis on his appearance. He did just that by doing a belly flop into the river.

“This is the last time that I’m going to be on GameDay,” McAfee said. “The last time I allegedly did what I’m about to do, I ended up in a jail cell. Let’s go!”

With that statement made, McAfee dropped the selfie stick that he had been holding and jumped into the river. However, he didn’t do so while wearing board shorts and flip flops. The former punter was in a full black suit.

For context, the alleged incident that McAfee referred to actually happened in 2010. While playing for the Colts, he was arrested for public intoxication and was suspended for one game. According to ESPN’s original report, McAfee had allegedly taken a pre-dawn swim in a city canal near the Broad Ripple neighborhood, an area known for its nightlife.

McAfee was reportedly shirtless and wet when the police responded to a 911 call. They asked him if he had been swimming, to which he reportedly responded: “I’m not sure.” McAfee later told the police that he was waiting for his friend to come to pick him up. In response to questions about how much he had to drink, he said, “A lot ’cause I’m drunk.”

As a second-year punter, McAfee thought that his career was officially over, but former Colts general manager Bill Polian gave him a second chance. He ultimately served out the one-game suspension and then remained with the Colts until the end of the 2016 season. McAfee retired at that point and has since created a popular podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and has joined the media. His personality is still entertaining fans considering that the punter was paid to jump in a river on Saturday.

With College GameDay in Waco to preview the big game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners, ESPN is going all out for the festivities. Chip and Joanna Gaines were on hand to preview the battle on Saturday night, and they even arrived in a massive John Deere tractor. Having McAfee do a belly flop into the river just put extra emphasis on the festivities.

Photo Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty