'College GameDay': Kirk Herbstreit Makes Picks From a Helicopter, and Twitter Loves It
Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay conducted a broadcast from the site of the annual Army vs. Navy showdown, West Point, New York. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on hand for the show as usual, but he had to make an early exit due to previous obligations at a different game. However, he did not stop working. Herbstreit simply hopped on a helicopter and continued to make his game picks while flying to another destination.
When football fans saw Herbstreit picking games in a helicopter, they reacted with pure delight. Some made jokes about the analyst being a "baller" while others poked fun at ESPN for making employees work too hard. Of course, some fans just talked about how this flashy broadcasting move was "peak 2020" and that Herbstreit helped make up for a terrible year.
Just when you thought you've seen everything in 2020, Kirk Herbstreit delivers picks for @CollegeGameDay while flying in a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/uKgIOThYpX— Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 12, 2020
Kirk Herbstreit just picked #Mizzou to upset Georgia from a helicopter. Make of that what you will.— Kyle Pinnell (@Kyle_Pinnell_) December 12, 2020
😂😂 @KirkHerbstreit put the new meaning of "I travel for work" he's on a helicopter live while giving picks on #collegegameday— Money Malik (@TheLostTwin31) December 12, 2020
I thought I had some interesting travel stories for broadcasting. Then I saw Kirk Herbstreit making his GameDay picks from a helicopter on the way to a game. pic.twitter.com/cAoyMkoK0L— Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) December 12, 2020
THIS IS EPIC WITH @KirkHerbstreit on @CollegeGameDay getting out of a helicopter— Kelito Claus (@kelitos_way) December 12, 2020
Yo! @KirkHerbstreit is officially the GOAT of talking heads...did he just do #collegegameday IN A HELICOPTER?!?! pic.twitter.com/Sfo0iuCFlz— Chuck Lott (@itschucklott) December 12, 2020
The flex of @KirkHerbstreit making @CollegeGameDay picks in a helicopter is next level.— Joe Pope (@popejf) December 12, 2020
Watching @KirkHerbstreit make his college football picks while flying in an Army helicopter over to the game is pretty bad ass ! #CollegeGameDay #CFB— Kyle Olson (@KyleOlson17) December 12, 2020
I’ll never be as entertained as @DesmondHoward is watching @KirkHerbstreit take a helicopter ride @CollegeGameDay— Jah Sondondean (@jasondondean) December 12, 2020
Shoutout to @KirkHerbstreit for dishing out some great picks this morning while getting in and out of a freakin helicopter 🚁— Cody Roskens (@cody_roskens) December 12, 2020
Kirk Herbstreit making his College GameDay picks whilst riding a military helicopter on his way to a private jet is such an incredible flex.— Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) December 12, 2020
Kirk Herbstreit making picks a helicopter is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen 😂— Curry (@Curry_Franklin1) December 12, 2020
Kirk Herbstreit with the major flex. Flying in a helicopter to get dropped off at a private jet while doing @CollegeGameDay is pretty bossy. pic.twitter.com/VbHhgQQ5b4— George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 12, 2020
@CollegeGameDay being at West Point and @KirkHerbstreit making his picks from a military helicopter is making for a really enjoyable show. Great job!— Jamie Bordas (@JamieBordas) December 12, 2020
Seeing @KirkHerbstreit doing @CollegeGameDay picks from a helicopter is the fancy equivalent of people joining @zoom_us meetings from their car.— Kurt Sutton (@kurtsuttonTV) December 12, 2020