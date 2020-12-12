'College GameDay': Kirk Herbstreit Makes Picks From a Helicopter, and Twitter Loves It

Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay conducted a broadcast from the site of the annual Army vs. Navy showdown, West Point, New York. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on hand for the show as usual, but he had to make an early exit due to previous obligations at a different game. However, he did not stop working. Herbstreit simply hopped on a helicopter and continued to make his game picks while flying to another destination.

When football fans saw Herbstreit picking games in a helicopter, they reacted with pure delight. Some made jokes about the analyst being a "baller" while others poked fun at ESPN for making employees work too hard. Of course, some fans just talked about how this flashy broadcasting move was "peak 2020" and that Herbstreit helped make up for a terrible year.