College Football Championship Concession Stand Prices Had Onlookers Losing It

Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide faced off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Championship. This game, which Alabama won 52-24, took place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. The action on the field became a talking point later in the evening, but the prices at the concession stand sparked a variety of comments prior to kickoff.

When the fans saw the prices, they reacted with a variety of comments. Some said that the prices were “reasonable,” while others proclaimed the NFL stadium was gouging the fans. Many compared the prices at Hard Rock Stadium to those at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons. The Georgia-based stadium has famously low concession prices, but other facilities do not follow suit.

