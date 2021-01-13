College Football Championship Concession Stand Prices Had Onlookers Losing It

Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide faced off with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Championship. This game, which Alabama won 52-24, took place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. The action on the field became a talking point later in the evening, but the prices at the concession stand sparked a variety of comments prior to kickoff.

When the fans saw the prices, they reacted with a variety of comments. Some said that the prices were “reasonable,” while others proclaimed the NFL stadium was gouging the fans. Many compared the prices at Hard Rock Stadium to those at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons. The Georgia-based stadium has famously low concession prices, but other facilities do not follow suit.

$11 for a burger and chips actually isn’t bad — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) January 11, 2021

Not too shabby at all. Anytime you get the premium for a buck or 2 more than the domestic light, that’s the play. — Dugg Nickel (@DickieNuggz) January 12, 2021

It’s Kosher. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 11, 2021

At least they have arepas but $12 for beer?! Thank goodness I am not a beer drinker! — @mariposa99 🇩🇴🇦🇷♊️💋 (@paez_deidre) January 11, 2021

Sausage Joint = knockoff Sausage Haus https://t.co/d2fjpU5pUX — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 12, 2021

Stupid. They have priced regular fans out of attending in a nonCovid year. I’ve been 09,11, 15, 17 and 18 games but I’m not sure we will be able to go again. Prices are crazy. — tbarnes (@allthingsBama) January 12, 2021

Is it, or is it that we’ve come to accept price gouging at sporting events? — Nathan Skinner (@writelikenate) January 11, 2021

And THIS is why I would make sure to eat at the tailgate before coming in for @CanesFootball games. Buy a soda, maybe a beer, avoid buying actual food. — Nathan Skinner (@writelikenate) January 11, 2021

This is part of the reason I don’t attend many football games. I have a better seat, view, food and beer at my house. — Manny (@Magneaus) January 12, 2021

Drives me insane that we let these places (and theaters) continue to gouge us with pricing, and we keep paying for it!! — Brandon Rice (@BallCoach15) January 12, 2021

That’s the one bad thing about playing in a Pro stadium! Everywhere except for Atlanta!! — PeeWeefromGrandBay (@tuact1) January 12, 2021

Not gonna lie, I expected higher. Not that they’re cheap by any means but a bit less than I would have thought. — SHOTbyTaco (@SHOTbyTaco) January 11, 2021

Sheesh. Better be able to make it rain. pic.twitter.com/S8inlfPBWv — Adam Blevins (@itsblev) January 11, 2021

Every Natty should be in Atlanta. They are so fair with their college game pricing. — KJ Sanchelli Johns 😷 (@sanchelli10) January 11, 2021