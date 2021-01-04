Paige Spiranac Blasts Notre Dame After Losing to Alabama in College Football Playoff

✖

Paige Spiranac is not a Norte Dame fan and had a message for them after losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year's Day. The golf pro and podcast host went to Twitter to call out the Fighting Irish for losing to the Crimson Tide by double digits. However, she did commend Norte Dame for playing a little better than she expected.

"I’ll admit I was wrong," Spiranac wrote on Twitter. "ND played much better than I thought by only losing by 17 when their average losses the last 6 BCS games were 24." This isn't the first time Spiranac took aim at Norte Dame on social media. When Notre Dame was invited to participate in the College Football Playoff, Sprianac wrote "ND doesn’t deserve to be in the playoffs." And in a follow-up tweet, the 27-year old added, "I can’t wait to see ND get torched by Alabama."

Spiranac is right when it comes to Notre Dame and their lack of success in bowl games. The last time the Fighting Irish have won a New Year's 6 bowl game was in 1994 when they took down Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. And when they faced Alabama in the BCS Championship in 2013, they lost 42-14.

"It was certainly a disappointed locker room," Norte Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters after the game on Friday, as 247Sports reported. "I think I'm probably more disappointed about the fact that I don't get a chance to see these guys, many of them, as they move on and graduate, because it's just been an incredible group of guys to be around on a day-to-day basis, what they've committed to and sacrificed to be playing this year. So from that perspective, the game aside, it's a pretty disappointing feeling that we've played our last game."

Kelly also talked about the criticism the team takes for falling short in big games and said they'll be back. "And I'm sorry if you don't like it or if the national media doesn't like it, but we're going to go back to work," Kelly stated. "We're going to keep recruiting and we're going to put ourselves back in this position again." Notre Dame is one of the top college football programs of all-time, winning 916 games and 11 claimed national championships.