College Basketball Player Shot in New Mexico

A basketball player for New Mexico State men's team was shot early Saturday as he was "lured" to the University of New New Mexico campus by four students, according to ESPN. The incident also left one student dead, 19-year-old Brandon Travis, who reportedly shot the basketball player, identified as Mike Peake. ESPN was told that Peake used the gun possessed by Travis to shoot him after he was shot. Travis was pronounced dead on the scene while Peake is reportedly in "stable" condition.

The three other assailants, a 17-year-old female and two of Travis' friends, all field the scene after the shooting, which took place at a New Mexico residence hall. "Through investigation, agents later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis's male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him," the New Mexico State police statement said.

New Mexico State was scheduled to face New Mexico in a home contest on Saturday afternoon, but the game was postponed. "In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone, this evening's men's basketball contest between the two schools," the statement said. Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy."

New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement. "I am deeply saddened by the news of a fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus last night," she said. "The state has been in contact with UNM & offered our support, and my office will continue to monitor the situation. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected."

Mike Peake joined New Mexico State last season and averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He has played in two games so far this year and was averaging nine points per contest. Peake was a member of Austin Peay during the 2020-21 season and scored a career-high 25 points against Tennesee Tech in Feb. 2021. During the 2019-20 season, Peake played at Georgia and averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24 appearances.