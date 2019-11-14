Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Won’t Know Who Will Attend Private Workout Ahead of Time

Colin Kaepernick is getting ready for a private workout which is organized by the NFL and all 32 teams are invited to attend, and while Kaepernick would probably like to know who will all be in attendance before the workout begins, that’s not going to happen. According to ESPN, the NFL will provide a list of executives and coaches who will attend the workout. This comes on the heels of reports of Kaepernick’s representatives getting confirmation from the NFL they would get a list so he would have an idea which teams are interested in him.

ESPN staff members wrote, “Sources previously told ESPN that Kaepernick and his reps were alerted to the workout at 10 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of a 4 p.m. ET personnel notice the league sent to teams. When notified, the quarterback’s reps asked for the workout to be on a Tuesday, which typically is when NFL workouts take place because head coaches and general managers can attend more easily.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On Saturday, almost half of the NFL teams will be traveling to games, and most of the rest of the coaches and players will be heading to their team hotels to prepare for games the next day.”

There are a lot more questions than answers when it comes to the workout. And while Kaepernick won’t get a list of attendees, there are a few teams that confirmed they will be there including the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons who will host the workout.

As for Kaepernick, he has not spoken publicly about the workout yet. However, he did release a statement on Twitter which said, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since December of 2016 when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem which sparked a ton of controversy. He opted out of contract in 2017 and hasn’t signed with a team since. During his time with the 49ers, Kaepernick led the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2012 season. He was drafted by the 49ers in the second round back in 2011.