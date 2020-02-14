Colin Kaepernick Reveals He Still Wants to Play in NFL, Says ‘I’m Ready to Go’

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL in nearly four years. However, he continues to train as if he will be signed by an NFL team very soon. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback spoke with Jarrett Bell of USA Today and he revealed he still wants to play in the NFL.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

What Kaepernick said to USA Today is similar to what he told reporters after a public workout back in November. Kaepernick was scheduled to work out in front of 25 teams at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters. However, he called it off and decided to work out at a high school in the Atlanta area.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

In the meantime, Kaepernick is getting ready to release a new book that will be released this year. It will be a memoir, which will be published through his new company, Kaepernick Publishing in partnership with Audible.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”