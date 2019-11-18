Colin Kaepernick Receives No Contract Offers After Saturday’s Workout in Atlanta

Colin Kaepernick may have to wait a little longer to get a call from an NFL team despite working out for eight franchises in Atlanta this past Saturday. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kapernick’s representatives have not heard from any teams about a contract offer or an invitation for a private workout. This is something Florio expected since no team has recently invited the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to come to work out for them.

“It’s no surprise, even if the league’s intentions were genuine and pure (Kaepernick’s camp suspected from the outset that they were not), no team had invited Kaepernick to work out privately or had offered him a contract in the 32 months since he became a free agent,” Florio wrote.

One of the biggest things from Saturday is the location of the workout. Last week, the league announced it would be holding a private workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons‘ facility in the Atlanta area. However, due to a number of reasons including the workout not be filmed in Atlanta, Kaepernick decided to not go the private session and throw footballs at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia which is 90 minutes away from the Falcons headquarters. After the workout, Kaepernick had a message for the NFL.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

ESPN reported eight teams made the trip to Drew High School to see Kaepernick including the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. 25 teams were in Atlanta for Kaepernick and it was reported if he were to get a contract it would be for 2020 since there are only six weeks left in the regular season.