Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Update Leads to Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Colin Kaepernick is not ready to be done with the NFL. In an interview with Ebony Magazine, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback revealed that he’s ready to join an NFL team. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.

“Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” Kaepernick said. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared.” There are some fans who want to see Kaepernick back in the NFL because of how things ended. But then there are some who think he’s been out of the league too long to return to the NFL. Here’s a look at social media reacting to Kaepernick’s update.

The Story

One person wrote: “So I recall training days with some of the coaches & scouts and then he didn’t show up and he changed them & he blew them off, so now he doesn’t have a job. You can blame it on the knee thing all day long but mostly it’s just because he blew his last job interview. Oh well.”

Playing in Another League

Another person wrote: “Step into the future: 85 year old Colin Kaepernick says he’s still training 5-6 days a week in hopes of NFL comeback.”

Not Happening

One fan said: “Kap screwed himself. He could’ve come back, more than once, but chose to act like a tool. Canceling try outs, demanding special treatment, etc. Colin is an average QB, a backup. Most teams won’t see him as worth the headache of dealing with him.”

Season Tickets

Another fan asked: “But he had one and decided to focus on the marketing and community aspect instead. I get it, but if he was that hungry, why didn’t he just go to the tryout?”

Message to Kaepernick

One fan tweeted: “Any Black athlete who has protested racism was usually hated by a segment of White America who felt Black ppl should stay in line.The hate is irrational, but its historically consistent. Revising history and repeating provable lies are also part of the reaction.”

History Repeating Itself

One person wrote: “It’s over, he wasn’t that good & was on the way out either way.If he was a star QB he would have been picked up already, irrelevant of what he protested against.”

Fly Eagles Fly

And this person said: “He more than deserves it he started a national movement with passive resistance and the world changed.”